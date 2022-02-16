Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,074 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.80% of Repare Therapeutics worth $7,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 2,044.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,176,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,157 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $13,597,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 70,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 15.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,860,000 after buying an additional 53,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPTX opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RPTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 997,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,071,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

