Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 81,739 Shares of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 81,739 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.76% of Computer Task Group worth $8,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Computer Task Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Computer Task Group by 174.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 18,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTG opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.19 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.54. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $11.68.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTG. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Computer Task Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

