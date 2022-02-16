Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 22,300 Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.34% of York Water worth $7,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YORW. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of York Water by 512.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 25,116 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of York Water by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of York Water by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of York Water by 7,118.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of York Water by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 817,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. 40.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ YORW opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.24. The company has a market cap of $563.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.36. The York Water Company has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $53.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1949 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

York Water Profile

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

