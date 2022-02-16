Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.56% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $7,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Amundi purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,589,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 315,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,939,000 after purchasing an additional 46,548 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37,853 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 207.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,704,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USPH opened at $102.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. CJS Securities upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

