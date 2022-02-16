Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,763 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 211,008 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Range Resources worth $7,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,208,601 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $185,761,000 after purchasing an additional 313,811 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,877,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $81,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,249,264 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,217,000 after acquiring an additional 391,638 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,254,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,504,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,971,000 after acquiring an additional 759,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

RRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities raised Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.