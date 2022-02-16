Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 296,100 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 263.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 408,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.30% of Covetrus worth $7,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Covetrus by 1.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 10.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

Shares of CVET opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. Covetrus, Inc. has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.54 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

