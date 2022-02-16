Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RGLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.97. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.
Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile
Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.
