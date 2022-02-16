Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RGLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.97. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGLS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 2,799.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 157,621 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 207,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.