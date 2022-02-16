Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Compass Point from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.21.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $66.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $51.94 and a 52-week high of $78.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.68.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 635.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Regency Centers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

