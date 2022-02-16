Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.63

Shares of Redline Communications Group Inc. (TSE:RDL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.63 and traded as high as C$0.81. Redline Communications Group shares last traded at C$0.81, with a volume of 1,215 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.77 million and a P/E ratio of -2.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08.
About Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL)
