Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 495,800 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the January 15th total of 299,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.1 days.

OTCMKTS RCRRF traded down $8.09 on Wednesday, hitting $43.22. 14,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,108. Recruit has a 52-week low of $42.34 and a 52-week high of $71.66. The company has a market capitalization of $72.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.87.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Recruit had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Recruit will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Recruit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a global provider in HR technology and business solutions. It focuses on expanding economic and personal opportunities for people everywhere. With key subsidiaries including Indeed, Glassdoor and its worldwide staffing business, Recruit aims to simplify hiring through a two-sided talent marketplace that drives meaningful connections between job seekers and employers.

