Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for McKesson (MCK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of McKesson (NYSE: MCK) recently:

2/8/2022 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $245.00 to $303.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $250.00 to $280.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – McKesson was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $262.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/3/2022 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $312.00 to $340.00.

2/2/2022 – McKesson was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating.

1/7/2022 – McKesson was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $333.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $230.00.

12/20/2021 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $236.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $273.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $169.34 and a 52 week high of $282.73.

Get McKesson Co alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,706 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in McKesson by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,543 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 486.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,999 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,886,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,064,375,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in McKesson by 1,401.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,333,000 after purchasing an additional 347,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.