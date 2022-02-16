Receive Access Ecosystem Price Tops $1.28 (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00002934 BTC on exchanges. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market cap of $7.91 million and $3,381.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.38 or 0.00292149 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000115 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005791 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000834 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.64 or 0.01173465 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Receive Access Ecosystem

RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org . The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Receive Access Ecosystem is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard

Buying and Selling Receive Access Ecosystem

