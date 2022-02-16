Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 10.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of UTG opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,193 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,432,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,122 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $206,000.

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

