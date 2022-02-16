Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 10.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of UTG opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $36.50.
About Reaves Utility Income Fund
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
