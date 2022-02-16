RealReal (REAL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of REAL opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $913.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.81. RealReal has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $30.22.

Get RealReal alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REAL. KeyCorp decreased their price target on RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group cut RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on RealReal from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

In related news, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $33,393.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 6,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $105,913.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,736. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in RealReal by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 26,457 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 327.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 125,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 570,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.