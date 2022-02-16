Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Short Interest Update

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the January 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RZREF remained flat at $$0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58. Razor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.
Razor Energy Company Profile
