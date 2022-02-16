Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Short Interest Update

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the January 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RZREF remained flat at $$0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58. Razor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

Get Razor Energy alerts:

Razor Energy Company Profile

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it operated assets in the Swan Hills area covering 166,240 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 84,320 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 78,190 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Razor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Razor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.