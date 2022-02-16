Raze Network (RAZE) Price Reaches $0.0515

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded up 36.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. Raze Network has a market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $849,615.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raze Network has traded up 51.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00044219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,063.04 or 0.07030777 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,489.29 or 0.99823509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00048660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00051061 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,736,311 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars.

