Raymond James Weighs in on Intact Financial Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Raymond James lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Intact Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $11.42 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.06. Raymond James currently has a “Strong” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IFC. CIBC boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CSFB upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Intact Financial to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$208.54.

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$183.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$167.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$168.32. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$140.50 and a 1 year high of C$187.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

