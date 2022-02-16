Raymond James Lowers Aleafia Health (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Price Target to C$0.30

Aleafia Health (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$0.50 to C$0.30 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of ALEAF stock opened at $0.10 on Monday. Aleafia Health has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18.
Aleafia Health Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
Receive News & Ratings for Aleafia Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aleafia Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.