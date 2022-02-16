Raymond James Lowers Aleafia Health (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Price Target to C$0.30

Aleafia Health (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$0.50 to C$0.30 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ALEAF stock opened at $0.10 on Monday. Aleafia Health has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18.

Aleafia Health Company Profile

Aleafia Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, which focuses on medical cannabis healthcare solutions. It operates medical cannabis care through medical cannabis clinics, processing and distribution facility, and innovative research. Its brands include Emblem and Symbl. The company was founded on February 02, 2007 and is headquartered in Concord, Canada.

