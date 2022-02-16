Raymond James Increases Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target to C$55.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRRSF opened at $30.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.35. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $39.34.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

