RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RAVE Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.74. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 125,459 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RAVE Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

