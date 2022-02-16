RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RAVE Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.74. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 125,459 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

