Rai Reflex Index Price Tops $3.02 (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 16th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for about $3.02 or 0.00006858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $77.17 million and $2.56 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00044756 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,117.07 or 0.07075144 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,061.33 or 1.00010625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00049064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00051445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index was first traded on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 25,542,067 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars.

