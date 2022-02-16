Rafael (NYSE:RFL) vs. Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) Critical Analysis

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) and Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.3% of Rafael shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Alset EHome International shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Rafael shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Alset EHome International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Rafael has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alset EHome International has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rafael and Alset EHome International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael $3.97 million 19.66 -$24.54 million ($7.89) -0.48 Alset EHome International $16.24 million 0.96 -$2.52 million N/A N/A

Alset EHome International has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rafael and Alset EHome International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A Alset EHome International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Rafael and Alset EHome International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael -3,864.53% -50.36% -45.95% Alset EHome International -282.05% -61.62% -55.23%

Summary

Rafael beats Alset EHome International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

About Alset EHome International

Alset EHome International Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses. It designs applications for enterprise messaging and e-commerce software platforms; and engages in the research of nutritional chemistry to create a natural sugar alternative, products to slow the spread of disease, and natural foods and supplements, as well as to treat neurological and immune-related diseases. The company was formerly known as HF Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alset EHome International Inc. in February 2021. Alset EHome International Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland. Alset EHome International Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of Hancock Fabrics, Inc.

