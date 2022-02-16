Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) – Analysts at Colliers Securities cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Radware in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Radware’s FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Radware had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Oppenheimer cut Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of Radware stock opened at $32.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.07. Radware has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDWR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Radware by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,055,000 after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Radware by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 19,614 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Radware by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Radware by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,924 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Radware by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

