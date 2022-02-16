Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Stock Price Up 25%

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU) shares shot up 25% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 186,950 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 472% from the average session volume of 32,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The stock has a market cap of C$33.15 million and a PE ratio of -46.25. The company has a current ratio of 16.48, a quick ratio of 16.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.35.

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold and silver properties. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bald Peak Property that consists of 151 unpatented mining claims in Mineral County, Nevada, as well as 1 mineral prospecting license in Mono County, California; Holly-Banderas project located in Guatemala; and Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares, as well as Plata Verde project covering an area of 300 hectares situated in Chihuahua, Mexico.

