R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “R1 RCM Inc. offers financial services for the health care industries. The Company provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services, as well as transforms and manages the commercial infrastructure of health care organizations. R1 RCM Inc., formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RCM. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

Shares of RCM opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. R1 RCM has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 8.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,266 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 101,955 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

