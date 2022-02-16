R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Short Interest Update

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the January 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RRD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 152,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,388. The firm has a market cap of $785.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $11.33.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

