Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) Receives Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a C$11.25 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark began coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a C$7.50 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a C$12.75 target price on the stock. Finally, dropped their target price on Quipt Home Medical from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

