Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will announce $2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.28. Quest Diagnostics posted earnings per share of $3.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year earnings of $9.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $9.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $8.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,266,000 after purchasing an additional 806,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,245,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,080,572,000 after purchasing an additional 144,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,317,000 after purchasing an additional 141,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,186,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,329,000 after acquiring an additional 29,895 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DGX traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,735. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $174.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

