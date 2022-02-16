Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.090-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $87 million-$97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.57 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Quantum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quantum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Quantum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

NASDAQ QMCO opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.20. Quantum has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quantum will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Quantum by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quantum by 1,329.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Quantum by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Quantum by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 32,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Quantum by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

