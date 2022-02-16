Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Mayville Engineering in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. William Blair also issued estimates for Mayville Engineering’s FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MEC. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

MEC stock opened at $10.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.28. Mayville Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The company has a market cap of $218.27 million, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

