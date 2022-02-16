Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Macerich Company Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Macerich in a research report issued on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of MAC opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76. Macerich has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Macerich by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,551,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,565,000 after purchasing an additional 680,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,846,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

About Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

