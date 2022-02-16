Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for New Residential Investment Corp. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for New Residential Investment in a report released on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NRZ opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $11.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 368.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

