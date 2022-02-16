Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Cut by Analyst

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) – KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of TuSimple in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.58). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TuSimple’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.70) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.10) EPS.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TuSimple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.49.

Shares of TSP opened at $17.86 on Monday. TuSimple has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $79.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20.

In other TuSimple news, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $43,361.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 9,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $287,692.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,631 shares of company stock valued at $676,065 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 82.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in TuSimple by 1.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in TuSimple in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

