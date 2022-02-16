Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Boosted by Analyst

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 11th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.32.

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$27.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$22.76 and a 52 week high of C$28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.77 billion and a PE ratio of 8.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

