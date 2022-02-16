Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp Raised by Analyst (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.76.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

In other news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,951,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,789,000 after buying an additional 867,038 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,301 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,918,000 after buying an additional 1,446,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,992,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,188,000 after purchasing an additional 662,049 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

