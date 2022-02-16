Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for DexCom, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for DexCom in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Pinal now forecasts that the medical device company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $655.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.66 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DXCM. boosted their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $565.33.

DXCM opened at $417.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 79.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DexCom has a 1 year low of $318.45 and a 1 year high of $659.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.55.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.26, for a total transaction of $153,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.65, for a total value of $546,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,260 shares of company stock worth $17,025,922. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in DexCom by 2.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,349,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,925,601,000 after purchasing an additional 133,197 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,817,964,000 after purchasing an additional 287,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in DexCom by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,374,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,275,020,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,000,773,000 after purchasing an additional 73,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 42.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,591,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.