Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.57 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.25 EPS.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PNC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.21.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $207.19 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $162.75 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $87.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,648 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.