Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Lowered by Analyst

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mattel in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MAT. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $25.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.55. Mattel has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Mattel by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

