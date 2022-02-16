Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Herc Holdings Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Herc in a research note issued on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.17. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Herc’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HRI. Northcoast Research raised shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.67.

Shares of HRI opened at $154.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.67. Herc has a 52 week low of $66.40 and a 52 week high of $203.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.74 million. Herc had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Herc’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 279.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,696,000 after buying an additional 359,480 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 30,131.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 321,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,481,000 after buying an additional 320,001 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 615.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,861,000 after buying an additional 268,475 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 31.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,100,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,885,000 after buying an additional 261,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 188.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,488,000 after buying an additional 257,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

