Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Issued By Piper Sandler

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ares Management in a research report issued on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ares Management’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARES. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Ares Management has a one year low of $47.77 and a one year high of $90.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.92%.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,680 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $4,742,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,978 shares of company stock worth $27,492,390 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,801,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,240,444,000 after buying an additional 1,548,154 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,878,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $433,993,000 after buying an additional 711,626 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,436,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,707,000 after buying an additional 153,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,136,000 after buying an additional 26,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,542,000 after buying an additional 149,469 shares during the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

