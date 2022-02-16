Putnam Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Vectrus worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,185,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,413,000 after acquiring an additional 64,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,738,000 after acquiring an additional 53,841 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 683,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after acquiring an additional 60,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 584,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,610,000 after acquiring an additional 149,873 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vectrus news, SVP David Hathaway sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $191,798.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of VEC opened at $43.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $512.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.35. Vectrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $60.32.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

