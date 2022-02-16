Putnam Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Hooker Furniture worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOFT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hooker Furniture by 46.6% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,770,000 after acquiring an additional 218,253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hooker Furniture by 303.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 57,234 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hooker Furniture by 23.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 232,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 44,250 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hooker Furniture in the second quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in Hooker Furniture by 178.1% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 26,008 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $260.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.19). Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $133.43 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Hooker Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Hooker Furniture’s payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

