Putnam Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Crane worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $103.77 on Wednesday. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $82.11 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.01 and a 200 day moving average of $99.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

CR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

Crane Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

