Putnam Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,820 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.71. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHLB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Kip acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

