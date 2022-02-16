Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Upgraded to Hold by Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Europe cut their price target on Pure Gold Mining from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Pure Gold Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS LRTNF opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. Pure Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70.

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Red Lake Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.