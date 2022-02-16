Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,207,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 141,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.85% of Puma Biotechnology worth $22,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 162.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 32,612 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 106,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $72,971.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,244 shares of company stock valued at $122,888. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

PBYI stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $94.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.45.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

