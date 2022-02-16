Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.20.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.
In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $308,754.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $624,506.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,719 shares of company stock worth $2,908,939 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
PEG stock opened at $64.43 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $68.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.55%.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
