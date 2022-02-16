Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY)’s share price traded down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $5.96. 1,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31.

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROSYY)

Rostelecom PJSC provides digital services and solutions to households, governmental and private organizations. The firm provides telecommunications services to the Russian governmental and corporate customers of all levels. It also offers technology solutions to e-government, cybersecurity, data center &cloud-based services, biometrics, healthcare, education, house maintenance, and utility services.

