Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PUK. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Prudential by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,909,000 after acquiring an additional 397,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,943,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,344,000 after acquiring an additional 358,171 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,593,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,703,000 after acquiring an additional 66,243 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,945,000 after acquiring an additional 185,567 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Prudential by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,064,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,662,000 after acquiring an additional 62,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUK stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.86. 293,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,778. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.03. Prudential has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $44.99.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

