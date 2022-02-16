Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

PSEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James raised Prospect Capital from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of PSEC opened at $8.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Prospect Capital has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 153.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 102,583 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

